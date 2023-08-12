Royal Challengers Bangalore's X (formerly known as Twitter) account was deactivated for a short time, claimed social media users. Fans on social media were quick to point out when they failed to find the account on the platform. Some even uploaded pictures that said "This account doesn't exist", when searched for the profile of the Indian Premier League side. Later, some fans also mentioned that the account was restored but the number of followers were surprising as it was extremely less in compared to what the actual numbers were.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday appointed vastly experienced Andy Flower as their head coach last week, officially ending the term of Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar.

The contracts of both Hesson, director of cricket operations, and Bangar, the head coach, were up for renewal in September but the franchise decided to move on from the duo. Rajesh Menon, vice-president and head of RCB, met Flower in London for discussions before drafting him in.

Flower said he was looking forward to taking the RCB to newer heights in the IPL 2024.

