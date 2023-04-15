Legendary Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has fans all around the world and on Wednesday, he had an interesting experience in Mumbai. Lee, who is currently in India as part of the broadcasting team for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, was travelling in his car when he received a special request from two fans. In a video posted on social media, two fans could be seen on their scooter and they kept asking him for a selfie while driving beside his car. Lee told them "Aaram Se Aaram Se (Drive carefully)" and even advised them on wear helmets while driving in order to avoid injuries.

India is always full of wonderful surprises! Love the passion 🙏🏻🇮🇳 #wearalid boys ⛑️ pic.twitter.com/gTDv8O4AmK — @BrettLee_58 (@BrettLee_58) April 12, 2023

"India is always full of wonderful surprises! Love the passion," Lee captioned the video.

Chennai Super Kings' tried-and-tested strategy of leaving it for late did not yield the desired results as they lost to Rajasthan Royals by three runs in the 17th match of the IPL 2023.

This was CSK's only second loss to RR at home in eight games.

Chasing a tricky 176 for victory, CSK finished proceedings at 172/6 with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni staying unbeaten on a 17-ball 32. Dhoni, who was leading CSK for the 200th time in the IPL, hit three sixes and a boundary, while Ravindra Jadeja, the other unbeaten batter, scored a 15-ball 25.

Bowling the last over with 20 runs to defend, the vastly experienced medium pacer Sandeep Sharma, held his nerves to restrict the yellow brigade, despite Dhoni's two sixes in the over.

The Royals' third win in four games took them to the top of the points table. They have six points, the same as the Lucknow Super Giants, but are ahead on the basis of the net run rate. CSK, on the other hand, lie in fifth place with two wins and an equal number of losses.

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee praised the 29-year-old Sharma on JioCinema.

"I like what he said in his post-match interview about how over the wicket wasn't working, so he came around the wicket. But you're right. It's right within his arc, that sweet spot, and if he missed it by an inch, it would have gone for six. Full credit to Sandeep Sharma, bowling with a wet ball to MS Dhoni who is on fire, they've got the whole crowd against them. He closed out the game under pressure and that is absolutely hats off to him to win by three runs," he said.

(With ANI inputs)