Ravindra Jadeja is arguably one of the finest all-rounders in the world. The 34-year-old cricketer has produced some of the best spells ever seen in Test cricket. His heroics in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, will be remembered for ages. However, there is another thing apart from cricket, which makes Jadeja a fan favourite and that is his love for horses. On many occasions, the all-rounder has expressed his fondness for the horses. On Sunday, Jadeja shared another picture with the adorable animal, which utterly impressed the fans.

Taking to Twitter, Jadeja shared three pictures with his horse, where he was seen wearing a red T-shirt and blue track pants with sports shoes and a cap. "Forever crush," the caption read.

Last year in October, Jadeja had shared a similar picture with his horse and had captioned it, "My crush".

Talking about cricket, the India all-rounder surpassed compatriot Bishan Singh Bedi to become the country's most successful left-arm spinner in the history of Test cricket. Jadeja accomplished this during India's ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval.

In 65 Test matches, Jadeja has taken 268 wickets at an average of 24.25 and an economy rate of 2.44. Bishan Singh Bedi has 266 wickets in 67 matches. Overall, he is the fourth most-successful left arm-spinner in Tests. He is behind Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (433 in 93 matches), Daniel Vettori (362 in 113 matches) and England's Derek Underwood (297 wickets in 86 matches).

The all-rounder has been in an incredible touch in 2023 in the longer format. In five matches, he has scored 183 runs at an average of 30.50. He has scored one half-century, with best score of 70. He has also taken 25 wickets at an average of 19.84 and an economy rate of 2.63. His best bowling figures in an innings this year are 7/42.

In international cricket in 2023, Jadeja has scored 262 runs in eight matches across nine innings at an average of 32.75, with one half-century. He has also taken 27 wickets in eight matches at an average of 21.33 and an economy rate of 2.78.

(With ANI Inputs)