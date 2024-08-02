Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin isn't someone who is known to lose his cool on the ground. Ashwin, usually a calm and collective person, was spotted seething in anger during a Tamil Nadu Premier League match. Ashwin, standing in his team's dugout made an aggressive gesture towards someone, and even hurled a mouthful. Ashwin's angry avatar was witnessed during the Dindigul Dragons' collapse against Chepauk Super Gillies in the Eliminator tie of the 2024 edition of TNPL. Ashwin's dugout act unfolded in the 17th over of the chase, when his teammate Sharath Kumar survived a dismissal scare, with the fielder dropping a rather easy catch.

Ashwin was understandably not happy with his team's approach as Dindigul were staring at a collapse in the final phase of the game. But, Suboth Bhati and S Dinesh Raj remained unbeaten to take the team home in a thrilling clash.

Ashwin was named the Player of the Match, thanks to his 35-ball 57 in the contest.

Speaking after the game, Ashwin said that he'll have to have a chat with his teammates about the near-collapse situation which he doesn't want to emerge again in the remainder of the season.

"Pressure does these things (on the near collapse), we'll have to have a chat, but the important thing was we closed the game. It was an imperfect game, despite our shoddy bowling and fielding, we kept them down to a low score. As an international and IPL player, the responsibility was with me to do well (with the bat). We haven't played the perfect game, hopefully we'll do well in the coming games. Thankful for the crowd for having turned up," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Ashwin's Dragons next face IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on Friday.