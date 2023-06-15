Ravichandran Ashwin is arguably one of the finest all-rounders India ever-had. Despite his heroics in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, earlier this year, he was not named in the Playing XI against the same opponent for the World Test Championship final at The Oval. However, Ashwin seemed to have moved on from the snub as the 36-year-old spinner is currently playing in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 for the Dindigul Dragons and took his side to victory over Ba11sy Trichy on Wednesday.

During the fourth over of Trichy's innings, Ashwin shunned everyone in style as he dismissed Daryl Ferrario for 5. Ferrario completely failed to judge the delivery as it struck on his pads and the on-field umpire signalled out. Notably, it was Ashwin's second delivery of the tournament and he made a remarkable entry.

- Played whole IPL.

- Travelled to UK for WTC but couldn't get the opportunity.

- Came back to home state yesterday and playing TNPL today.



Picks a wicket in the 2nd ball - Ashwin, What an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/Jjvb3Qs81e — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 14, 2023

Apart from this, Ashwin also got himself into a bit of controversy during the match as he decided to review a not-out decision for the second time on the same ball after the third umpire had overturned the on-field umpire's decision following the batter's DRS review.

Bowling to R Rajkumar, Ashwin got the batter caught behind the stumps by the wicketkeeper. The batter decided to review the call immediately and the third umpire overturned the decision despite there being a huge spike when the ball passed the bat.

Probably thinking that the spike was from the moment the bat hit the ground, the third umpire flashed not-out on the big screen.

A bemused Ashwin decided to review the decision again by signalling for DRS. Ashwin's act even triggered a debate with the on-field umpires. The third umpire once again ran the sequence of events to confirm if his decision was right. The decision remained not out.

As for the match, Ashwin's Dinigul won the game despite the DRS controversy, securing a 6-wicket victory against Trichy. Ashwin's men were given a target of 121 runs to chase. They managed to reach the target in just 14.5 overs.