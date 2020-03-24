 
Ravichandran Ashwin Changes Name On Twitter Amid Coronavirus Crisis. Here's Why

Updated: 24 March 2020 12:36 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin changed his twitter name in order to try to persuade people to stay indoors to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Ravichandran Ashwin Changes Name On Twitter Amid Coronavirus Crisis. Heres Why
Ravichandran Ashwin urged fans to stay at home and maintain social distancing. © AFP

As the country battles the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin changed the name of his Twitter handle to "lets stay indoors India" in an attempt to spread awareness about the importance of maintaining social distancing to counter the threat of the virus which has infected over 490 people in India. India maintained a 14-hour "janata curfew", or self-imposed quarantine, on Sunday. Since then, almost all of India has come under complete lockdown, with states like Punjab imposing a curfew.

"Taking in all information ( both authentic and some seemingly panicky ones) . One thing seems certain " The next 2 weeks are going to be extremely crucial" . Every city in India should literally feel deserted for the next 2 weeks, cos if this escalates it will be mayhem," he tweeted on Monday.

"We need to remember we are a densely populated country and a very large part of them don't have access to information," he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

On Sunday, Ashwin praised the "janata curfew" and said he hoped that the social distancing would continue for longer.

"Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come," he had tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make an address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday at 8 pm.

Trains, metros and inter-state buses have been stopped and airlines will stop flying from Wednesday.

Nine people in India have died so far due to the novel coronavirus.

