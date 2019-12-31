 
Michael Vaughan Comments On Ravi Shastri's Picture With Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon

Updated: 31 December 2019 11:05 IST

Ravi Shastri took to Instagram to post a picture with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon.

Michael Vaughan Comments On Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri called Alibag heaven in his Instagram post. © Instagram

Ravi Shastri, Indian men's cricket team's head coach, took to Instagram to share a picture with Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon. The image also featured Indian industrialist Gautam Singhania. "Alibag is heaven. Great conversations with some brilliant minds of our times - @iamsrk @officialraveenatandon and @gautamsinghania99 #Blessed #FriendsLikeFamily," Ravi Shastri captioned the image. Soon after Shastri posted the picture, fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. Among them was former England captain Michael Vaughan who wished the Indian head coach "Happy new year".

pj54ff9g

Photo Credit: Instagram

Ravi Shastri was retained as the head coach of the team by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in August 2019.

Under Shastri's tenure, India reached the final of Champions Trophy in 2017 and semi-finals of the World Cup 2019.

The former India all-rounder recently opened up about his alleged rift with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Clearing the air on the alleged rift, Shastri said that he has utmost respect for what Sourav Ganguly has achieved as a player for the country.

"What he (Ganguly) has done has a cricketer, I have got utmost respect. He took over Indian cricket at the most troubled times, post the match-fixing era when the Indian cricket was in shambles. You needed the faith of the people to come back and I respect that. And if people don't respect that, to hell with them," Shastri, known for his plain speak, Shastri was quoted as saying by PTI.

Ravi Shastri will look to replicate the success that the team achieved in 2019 in the coming year.

(With PTI inputs)

