Ravi Shastri is probably one of the most straight-talkers in world cricket. He is not known to shy away from speaking his mind with honest. The same was seen during the launch of 1983 World Cup winner and ex-chairman of BCCI selectors Sandeep Patil's autobiography - Beyond Boundaries. During the launch of the book by Sandeep Patil, one of the panelists asked Shastri about an incident during an international Tour, when Shastri and Patil were roommates. The panelist asked about whether it was true that the hotel's room service person was surprised about the amount of food ordered by the duo. Shastri answered on the affirmative.

"We used to get much more than any of the Test cricketers get today (in a sarcastic way). We were one pair that never took home any money. So, when I finished a Test match and went home, dad used to ask me, 'What's the money for a Test match?' It would be some loose change, because we would eat like pigs. I am not surprised that guy was surprised," Ravi Shastri said in reply.

"What about the liquid?" the panelist asked.

"Never short of that. We were thirsty from a very young age. If the game finished at 5:30, at 6:30 the wet wicket would start," came the reply from Ravi Shastri.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Patil has voiced his confidence in the Indian cricket team's ability to replicate their past success against Australia in the upcoming Test series. Reflecting on India's recent performances, Patil highlighted the importance of consistency and the lessons learned from the series against New Zealand.

"India played really well in the last Test series, but the series between India and New Zealand was a wake-up call," Patil told ANI, emphasising the need for the team to remain vigilant and prepared.

Patil, who has played 29 Tests and 45 ODIs for India, scored 1,588 and 1,005 runs, respectively.

He acknowledged the challenges faced during the New Zealand series but remained optimistic about India's prospects.

"The Indian team overall has shown tremendous consistency, so I believe the team will replicate its performance from the last Australia tour," Patil added, underscoring his belief in the team's ability to deliver strong performances on foreign soil.

With ANI inputs