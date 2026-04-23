Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi sparked a social media debate with his celebration during the match against the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. During the 15th over of LSG's chase, Bishnoi cleaned up Impact Substitute Himmat Singh with a 107kmph slider that knocked back the off-stump. Bishnoi, who was released by LSG after IPL 2025, brought out the infamous 'notebook celebration' - a gesture that became a huge topic of discussion after fellow leggie Digvesh Rathi was fined multiple times last season for using it.

Fans on social media were quick to point out that Digvesh was penalized multiple times by the BCCI last season for using the 'notebook celebration'. Some users also claimed that the gesture was Bishnoi's way of mocking LSG for releasing him while retaining Rathi.

One fan even questioned the BCCI's 'double standards,' highlighting the perceived inconsistency in how Digvesh was heavily fined for the gesture last season while Bishnoi's imitation has so far gone unnoticed by match officials.

Ravi Bishnoi doing the Digvesh Rathi celebration after picking up a wicket. pic.twitter.com/4BFpyBeIWu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 22, 2026

Will Ravi Bishnoi be fined, or are all the rules only for Digvesh Rathi? — AtifOnCricket (@cricatif) April 23, 2026

WHY WASN'T RAVI BISHNOI FINED FOR THE NOTEBOOK CELEBRATION?



Unlike Digvesh Rathi's celebration which was categorised as a 'send-off' for provocation, Bishnoi's celebration wasn't directed to Himmat Singh.



Difference between a celebration and a provocation! pic.twitter.com/YtdULE6Ed9 — The Khel India Cricket (@TKI_Cricket) April 23, 2026

Digvesh was fined for doing this. But I'm sure Bishnoi won't be fined. — Sowmya (@roseellenglue) April 22, 2026

LSG released Ravi Bishoi because of the rise of Digvesh Rathi.

Bishnoi mocked him and LSG after taking wicket! #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/AAHDLCQrIL — CricketPulse (@_rohan_paul___) April 22, 2026

The "Notebook" Double Standard: Why the Silence for Ravi Bishnoi?



Last night, during the LSG vs RR clash, we saw Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi pull out the infamous "notebook" celebration after dismissing Himmat Singh. He didn't just celebrate; he directed it right at the... pic.twitter.com/f1sWyVbtE4 — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) April 23, 2026

Bishnoi has been one of the top performers this season, picking up 11 wickets in seven matches for RR, who sit second in the IPL points table with five wins and two defeats.

The 25-year-old was released by LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, where he was picked up by RR for Rs 7.20 crore.

Digvesh, on the other hand, has bagged just three wickets in five matches for a struggling LSG side, which suffered its fourth straight loss of IPL 2026 on Wednesday against RR.

According to media reports, Digvesh's fines ranged from Rs 9.37 lakh to as high as Rs 21.37 lakh.

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