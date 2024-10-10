Entire India went into a state of mourning as Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86. He was among India's most respected and loved industrialists, who took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy. Even sports stars, including Olympian medallist Neeraj Chopra, Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, and India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, took to social media to pay their tributes to Ratan Tata after hearing the saddening news of his death.

"A man with a heart of gold. Sir, you will forever be remembered as someone who truly cared and lived his life to make everyone else's better," India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma wrote.

A man with a heart of gold. Sir, you will forever be remembered as someone who truly cared and lived his life to make everyone else's better. pic.twitter.com/afbAbNIgeS — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 10, 2024

"I'm very sorry to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He was a visionary, and I'll never forget the conversation I had with him. He inspired this entire nation. I pray that his loved ones find strength. Om Shanti," said Neeraj Chopra.

I'm very sorry to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He was a visionary, and I'll never forget the conversation I had with him. He inspired this entire nation. I pray that his loved ones find strength. Om Shanti. — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 9, 2024

"End of an era.The epitome of kindness, most inspirational, marvel of a man. Sir, you have touched so many hearts. Your life has been a blessing to the nation. Thank you for your endless and unconditional service. Your legacy will live on. Rest in glory, sir," Suryakumar wrote.

"We have lost a true Ratan of Bharat, Shri Ratan Tata ji. His life will be an inspiration for us all and he will continue to live in our hearts. Om Shanti," said former cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Here are some other reactions:

Deeply saddened by the loss of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He wasn't just a business leader, but a true inspiration for millions. His dedication, integrity, and impact on India's growth are unmatched. We've lost a giant, but his legacy will endure forever. Rest in peace. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 9, 2024

End of an era as one of the greats of our country, Shri Ratan Tata Ji passes away. He will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to our country and for being such an incredible role-model. Heartfelt condolences to all his well-wishers and admirers all around the… pic.twitter.com/HKm241WwIF — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 9, 2024

Rest in Peace to an Indian Icon, A role model to many & inspiration to the entire nation. Mr. Ratan Tata, Your legacy will continue to live on forever. pic.twitter.com/1Is2hgkBaZ — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 9, 2024

RIP Sir Satnam Waheguru Ratan Tata ji will always be in our hearts as one of the builders of modern India.



His leadership, humility, and unwavering commitment to ethics and values set a benchmark that will continue to inspire generations. His legacy will forever be… pic.twitter.com/wVeyGXQ9Ct — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 9, 2024

Integrity. Vision. Class. Humility. Dignity......Everything that we want in our public figures embodied in one man. A great Indian. #RatanTata — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 9, 2024

In an official statement, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran paid tributes to Ratan Tata, calling him a "mentor, guide and friend".

"For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass," the official statement read.

"Mr. Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction," it further said.

With ANI Inputs