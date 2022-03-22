The cricket fraternity is still reeling from the huge loss of legendary spinner Shane Warne and everyone is dealing with the grief in their own way. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has always been outspoken on how he has looked up to Warne as an idol. Rashid, who will be playing for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, on Tuesday recalled a 15-minute training session with Warne in 2019 during a Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Definitely, Shane Warne's demise is a huge loss for cricketing world. It was a huge shock. I had a great time with him, it was huge for me that he called me to the MCG to have 15-minute session with him during the lunch break of the Australia-New Zealand Test. I was lucky to share the session with him and I learnt so much from him. We had discussions on how I will be more effective in the longest format. He happily shared his own experiences with me, he discussed the key points me and how mindset is important," said Rashid during a media interaction on Tuesday.

"The only thing he told me is that I do not need to change anything. He just told me to be consistent. He told me that sometimes I will get wickets and sometimes you would not get it for 30-40 overs but that will be the time when I will be really tested mentally and physically," he stated further.

Rashid also spoke about how he always wanted to have Warne as head coach in his career but he did not get the chance. "I was really looking forward to have him as a head coach and spend some time with him. It was my dream, it is a huge loss and everyone will miss him."

Warne's state funeral is scheduled for March 30. The legendary Australian cricketer passed away on March 4 due to a heart attack in Thailand. Warne's death at the age of 52 sent shockwaves around the cricketing world.

Promoted

Rashid, meanwhile, was one of the three players to be picked up by Gujarat Titans before the mega auction. The other two players were Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill.

IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 with the tournament opener being played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Gujarat Titans will play their first match on March 28 against the Lucknow Super Giants.