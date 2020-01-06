 
Ranji Trophy: Snakes Interrupt Mumbai vs Karnataka Tie

Updated: 06 January 2020 17:14 IST

Play was halted a few times after snakes entered the ground at the Bandra Kurla Complex during a Ranji trophy game between Mumbai and Karnataka.

Karnataka defeated Mumbai by five wickets in their Ranji Trophy clash. © AFP

In a bizarre incident on the third day of the Ranji Trophy contest between Mumbai and Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai play was halted a few times after snakes entered the ground. According to a tweet from a 'The Hindu' reporter, a snake-catcher was called to the ground after the incident on Sunday. "The highlight of the day at BKC: The snake-catcher displays his 'second catch of the day'. It's a non-venomous rat snake, btw," the reporter tweeted with an image of the snake-catcher holding the snakes in his hands.

Later in the day, Karnataka defeated Mumbai by five wickets inside two-and-a-half days. This was Mumbai's second consecutive loss at home after their defeat against the Railways while it was Karnataka's second win from four games. They are yet to be beaten in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Earlier, a similar incident had happened this season during a match between Andhra and Vidarbha in Vijayawada when a snake had entered the ground on December 8. Later, the ground staff were pressed into the rescue act as the start of the match was delayed.

  • Mumbai and Karnataka's Ranji Trophy game was halted twice on Day 3
  • Snakes entered the ground at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai
  • Karnataka defeated Mumbai by five wickets to take six points
