Ranji Trophy: Gurkeerat Mann Hits Ton As Punjab Amass 635 Runs Against Goa

Punjab amassed 635 in their first innings of a Ranji Trophy Group D match

All-rounder Gurkeerat Mann on Wednesday scored a century to capitalise on the platform laid by captain Jiwanjot Singh and Anmolpreet Singh, as Punjab amassed 635 in their first innings of a Ranji Trophy Group D match against Goa here. Overnight batsmen -- captain Jiwanjot and Anmolpreet --got out early but Gurkeerat (114) took the charge from where the two left. Resuming on 215, Jiwanjot was dismissed for 238 after facing 293 balls that included 30 boundaries and a six, while Anmolpreet added 10 runs to his overnight score before getting out for 161-ball 113, studded with 13 fours and two sixes.

Jiwanjot and Anmolpreet added 260 runs for the third wicket.

Even after the two were back in the dressing room, Gurkeerat continued to punish the helpless Goan bowlers who failed to get the breakthroughs on the second day also. Gurkeerat's 114-run innings came off 129 deliveries, with the help 14 fours and two sixes.

He also put on 105-run stand for the sixth wicket with Taruwar Kohli (28).

Shadab Jakati was the pick of the Goan bowlers with figures of five for 165.

At stumps on Day 2, Goa were at 94 for one with captain Sagun Kamat batting on 32 and Swapnil Asnodkar unbeaten on 28. Goa still trail Punjab by 541 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Brief scores:

Punjab 1st innings: 635 all out in 148.5 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 238, Gurkeerat Mann 114, Anmolpreet Singh 113, Shadab Jakati 5/165).

Goa 1st innings: 94 for one.

Other Group D matches:

Himachal Pradesh vs Services at Delhi Himachal Pradesh 1st innings: 364 all out in 116.3 overs (Nikhil Gangta 130, Ankush Bains 68; Vikas Yadav 5/91). Services 1st innings: 153/6 in 61 overs (Navneet Singh 49; Akash Vasisht 4/48).

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha at Nagpur Chhattisgarh 1st innings: 489 all out in 163.2 overs (Amandeep Khare 210, Ashutosh Singh 113; Umesh Yadav 3/87). Vidarbha 1st innings: 31 for one.

Gopal's Fifer Hands Karnataka 1st innings lead

Leg-break bowler Shreyas Gopal registered his best first-class figures to help Karnataka bundle out Hyderabad for 136 and take the all-important first innings lead in a Ranji Trophy Group A match, here on Wednesday.

Gopal registered impressive figures of 5/17 while off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham picked up three wickets for 56 as Karnataka bowled out Hyderabad in 64.4 overs in reply to their first innings total of 183.

Wicket-keeper Kolla Sumanth top-scored for Hyderabad with a patient 68 off 150 balls.

Karnataka were 127 for four from 49 overs in their second innings at stumps on the second day of the game.

Karun Nair was batting on 37 and giving him company was Stuart Binny on 26.

Left-arm orthodox bowler Mehdi Hasan (4/54) picked up all the four wickets for Hyderabad.

Karnataka now lead 174 runs with six wickets in hand. Brief Scores:

Karnataka: 183 & 127 for four in 49 overs (Karun Nair 37 not out, Stuart Binny 26 not out; Mehdi Hasan 4/54) vs Hyderabad: 136 all out in 64.4 overs (Kolla Sumanth 68; Shreyas Gopal 5/17).

In Guwahati: Assam: 244 all out in 93.2 overs (Tarjinder Singh 43, Deepak Bansal 4/61, Anureet Singh 3/81, Amit Mishra 3/56) vs Railways: 224 for two in 81 overs (Shivakant Shukla 86, Saurabh Wakaskar 80; Pritam Das 1/33).

In Lucknow: Maharashtra 312 all out (Ankit Bawne 119,Ruturaj Gaikwad 63, Rohit Motwani 62; Saurabh Kumar 7/110) vs Uttar Pradesh: 232 for seven in 68 overs (Almas Shaukat 63, Shivam Chaudhary 54; Chirag Khurana 4/38).