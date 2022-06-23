Story ProgressBack to home
Ranji Trophy Final, Day 2 Live Score Updates: Sarfaraz Khan Key For Mumbai After Madhya Pradesh Fightback
Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs MP, Day 2 Live Updates: Mumbai will kick on from 248/5 on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final as they look to put on a big first innings total against Madhya Pradesh.
Ranji Trophy Final Live: Sarfaraz Khan is key for Mumbai.© Twitter
Ranji Trophy Final, MP vs MUM, Day 2 Live Updates: Mumbai will begin Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final at 248/5, after Madhya Pradesh fought back hard with five wickets on the first day following Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw's 87-run opening stand. While Shaw fell three runs short of a half-century, Jaiswal went on to make 78 before eventually being dismissed by Anubhav Agarwal. Agarwal, in fact, removed both the Mumbai openers, while Saransh Jain also picked two wickets. Kumar Kartikeya got the other wicket for Madhya Pradesh, who are looking to win their maiden Ranji Trophy title. Sarfaraz Khan will begin day 2 on 40, while Shams Mulani (12*) was the other overnight batte. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates of Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai from Bengaluru
Final, Ranji Trophy, 2022, Jun 22, 2022
Play In Progress
MP
MUM
248/6 (90.3)
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.74
Batsman
Sarfaraz Khan
40 (125)
Tanush Kotian
0* (1)
Bowler
Kumar Kartikeya
91/1 (31)
Gaurav Yadav
68/1 (23.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Ranji Final, MP vs MUM, Day 2 Live Updates
