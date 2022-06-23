Ranji Trophy Final, MP vs MUM, Day 2 Live Updates: Mumbai will begin Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final at 248/5, after Madhya Pradesh fought back hard with five wickets on the first day following Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw's 87-run opening stand. While Shaw fell three runs short of a half-century, Jaiswal went on to make 78 before eventually being dismissed by Anubhav Agarwal. Agarwal, in fact, removed both the Mumbai openers, while Saransh Jain also picked two wickets. Kumar Kartikeya got the other wicket for Madhya Pradesh, who are looking to win their maiden Ranji Trophy title. Sarfaraz Khan will begin day 2 on 40, while Shams Mulani (12*) was the other overnight batte. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai from Bengaluru