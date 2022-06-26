Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs MP, Day 5 Live Score Updates: Madhya Pradesh will look to manage their own on Day 5 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai to seal their first title win. Mumbai are completely on the backfoot and they need to do all the heavy lifting as Madhya Pradesh look set to win the title on the basis of first-innings lead. Mumbai finished Day 4 at 113/2 in their second innings, trailing Madhya Pradesh by 49 runs. Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 536 in the first innings, taking a 162-run lead that could prove to be the deciding factor, with the match headed towards a draw. Shams Mulani took a five-wicket haul for Mumbai. Hardik Tamore opened with Prithvi Shaw in Mumbai's second innings instead of Yashasvi Jaiswal, but the wicketkeeper-batter fell for 25 off 32 as Mumbai looked to score quickly. Captain Prithvi Shaw was also dismissed after a 52-ball 44 chasing a wide delivery from Gaurav Yadav. Earlier, Rajat Patidar's vigil was finally brought to an end by Tushar Deshpande but it was not before the batter scored 122 and helped Madhya Pradesh extend their lead beyond 100. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai from Bengaluru