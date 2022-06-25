Ranji Trophy Final, MUM v MP, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Rajat Patidar and skipper Aditya Shrivastava will look to help Madhya Pradesh take healthy lead and gain significant advantage against Mumbai on Day 4 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy Final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Madhya Pradesh had ended Day 3 in a solid position and the side reached the score of 368/3, trailing by just six runs. Rajat Patidar and Aditya Shrivastava are currently unbeaten on 67 and 11 respectively. Yash Dubey, who scored a magnificent century, fell to Shams Mulani for 133. Earlier, Mukesh Avasthi dismissed Shubham Sharma for 116 to give Mumbai a much needed breakthrough by breaking the 222-run partnership between him and Yash Dubey, who also hit a century and is still going strong. Earlier, Yash Dubey had brought up his century in the 75th over of the innings. Mumbai had posted 374 in the first innings after Sarfaraz Khan played a 134-run knock. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai from Bengaluru