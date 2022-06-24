Ranji Trophy Final, MP vs MUM, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma brought up their half-centuries in the first half an hour of Day 3 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai as Madhya Pradesh are in firm control at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma were batting unbeaten on 44 and 41, respectively before stumps were called on Day 2. This came after Himanshu Mantri was dismissed on 31 by Tushar Deshpande. Earlier, Sarfaraz Khan scored a brilliant 134 as Mumbai went on to post a first innings total of 374 against Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai had gone into Lunch at 351/8, but soon after the second session began, Gaurav Yadav dismissed Tushar Deshpande to claim his third wicket of the match. He then dismissed Sarfaraz as the batter looked to add runs quickly. Sarfaraz, who began the day on 40, brought up his century in 190 deliveries during the first session. The 41-time champions lost their eighth wicket when Anubhav Agarwal had Dhawal Kulkarni nick off for 1 to claim his third wicket of the match, but Sarfaraz reached his ton soon after. Mumbai began Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final at 248/5, but were soon down to six wickets without any more runs added as pacer Gaurav Yadav trapped Shams Mulani lbw for his overnight score of 12 off just the second delivery of the day. He then castled Tanush Kotian for 15 to leave Mumbai seven down. The prolific Sarfaraz Khan, however, went on to score his 8th First Class century and was the last batter to fall. Madhya Pradesh fought back hard with five wickets on the first day following Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prithvi Shaw's 87-run opening stand. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai from Bengaluru