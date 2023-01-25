Skipper Subhranshu Senapati made a patient fifty but Ishan Porel and Pritam Chakraborty snapped three wickets each as Kolkata dismissed Odisha for 265 in their first innings in a Ranji Trophy Group A match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Bengal then reached 39 for 2 in 15 overs with Abhimanyu Easwaran (14) and Pritam (7) at the crease at the draw of stumps. Senapati hit a 127-ball 67 studded with nine hits to the boundary but Odisha kept losing wickets at regular intervals at the other end.

The first to go was opener Shantanu Mishra (42), who could add just one run to his overnight score, becoming the first victim of Pritam.

Rakesh Pattnaik was sent packing quickly by Ishan in 42nd over, while G Poddar became the victim of Akash Ghatak as Odisha lost half their side for 139 for 5.

Senapati added 45 with Rajesh Dhuper (15) before the latter was cleaned up by Ishan. Prayash Singh and Senapati took them across the 200 mark before the former was back to the hut in 81st over.

Eight balls later, Senapati was removed by Pritam as they were 210 for 8.

Lower-order batters Pradhan (22), Sunil Roul (24) and Basant Mohanty (15 not out) then made useful contributions to take Odisha across the 250-mark.

At both Rohtak and Nadaun, play was suspended on the second day due to bad light without a ball being bowled.

Brief Score: At Kolkata: Odisha 265 allout in 98 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 67, Shantanu Mishra 41; Ishan Porel 3/67, Pritam Chakraborty 3/59) vs Bengal 39 for 2 in 15 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 14; Sunil Roul 1/8).

At Rohtak: Haryana 158 for 6 in 53 overs (Kapil Hooda 42, Sumit Kumar 33 batting, Yuvraj Singh 34; Avneesh Sudha 5/45) vs Uttarakhand.

At Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 15 for no loss in 4.4 overs vs Uttar Pradesh.

At Baroda: Baroda 561 for 6 in 128 overs (Vishnu Solanki 179, Ninad Rathva 143, Atit Sheth 140 not out; Imliwati Lemtur 2/129) vs Nagaland 130 allout in 45.5 overs (Inakato Zhimomi 44; B Bhatt 5/40) and 19 for 3 in 7 overs (Mungkham Phom 14; Bhargav Bhatt 2/8).

Finally Some Runs For Yash Dhull, Delhi 223/5 vs Hyderabad

Young skipper Yash Dhull finally found some form going his way as Delhi reached 223 for five after bowling out Hyderabad for 355 in their Ranji Trophy Group B match in Hydearbad on Wednesday.

Back to opening the innings after missing his team's historic win over traditional rivals Mumbai in the previous round, Dhull made 72 runs off 74 balls on the second day of the elite group game as Delhi scored at over four runs an over.

IPL star Ayush Badoni was batting on an 85-ball 78 when the stumps were drawn for the day.

It is some sort of redemption for the 20-year-old Dhull, whose nightmarish Ranji season got worse after the "sick" Delhi captain was ruled out of their clash against Mumbai last week.

Dhull's debut season though was a successful one as he has scored 820 runs, including four hundreds, at an average of 74.54.

Thanks to consistency, Dhull was this season named skipper of the Delhi Ranji team, which also included 100-Test veteran Ishant Sharma and IPL star Nitish Rana, less than a year after he captained India Under-19 to a World Cup title triumph.

Resuming the day on 247 for four, Hyderabad were helped by Rohit Rayudu's fine knock of 153. Rayudu was batting on 90 overnight.

Seamers Harshit Rana and Divij Mehra picked up two wickets apiece for Delhi while Pranshu Vijayran and Hrithik Shokeen bagged two each.

At stumps, Delhi trailed the hosts by 132 runs.

Brief scores: In Hyderabad: Hyderabad 1st innings 355 all out in 124 overs (Rohit Rayudu 153, Chandan Sahani 67; Divij Mehra 3/45, Harshit Rana 3/63) Delhi 1st innings 223/5 in 50 overs (Yash Dhull 72, Ayush Badoni 78 batting).

In Mumbai: Maharashtra 1st innings 384 all out in 115 overs (Kedar Jadhav 128, Ashay Palkar 66, Saurabh Nawale 58; Mohit Avasthi 5/89, Shams Mulani 3/118) Mumbai 1st innings 187/5 in 56.4 overs (Prasad Pawar 99 batting).

In Chennai: Tamil Nadu 324 all out in 142.4 overs (Baba Indrajith 66, Vijay Shankar 53, M Shahrukh Khan 50; Yuvrajsinh Dodiya 4/72, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/95).

Saurashtra 1st innings 92/3 in 35 overs In Vizianagaram: Assam 113 and 62/5 in 23 overs (Lalith Mohan 2/13) Andhra 1st innings 361 all out in 112 overs (Karan Shinde not out 90, Hanuma Vihari 80, Abhishek Reddy 75; Swarupam Purkayastha 4/48)

MP Reach 98/1 After Tripura Post 362 On Day 2

Shubham Sharma hit an unbeaten fifty as Madhya Pradesh reached 98 for one after dismissing Tripura for 362 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group D match in Indore on Wednesday.

Resuming at 239 for 6, Tripura added 96 runs for the loss of three wickets at lunch before eventually folding for 362 in 134.3 overs.

It was Abhijit Sarkar's 68-ball unbeaten 50 which kept Tripura ticking as they went past the 350-mark.

For MP, Anubhav Agarwal (3/64) and G Yadav (3/84) took three wickets apiece, Avesh Khan (2/92) claimed two and Kumar Kartikeya (1/64) and Mihir Hirwani (1/21) accounted for one each.

In reply, MP lost Himanshu Mantri (16) early as they were 28 for 1 in 9 overs at the tea Break.

Shubham looked in good touch as he smashed seven boundaries in his unbeaten 91-ball innings.

At stumps, Yash Dubey and Shubhman were at the crease with MP still trailing by 264 runs.

Play was suspended on the second day in the match between Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir due to wet outfield.

Brief scores: Tripura 362 allout in 134.3 overs (Sridam Paul 72, Bikram Kumar Das 61, Abhijit Sarkar 50 not out; Abubhav Agarwal 3/64, Gourav Yadav 3/66) vs Madhya Pradesh 98 for one in 35 overs (Shubham Sharma 53; Rana Dutta 1/38).

In Ahmedabad: Railways 508 allout in 116.4 overs (Vivek Singh 97, Pratham Singh 96, Shivam Chaudhary 83, Upendra Yadav 79, Yuvraj Singh 50) vs Gujarat 188 for 9 in 56 overs (Hemang Patel 39; Himanshu Sangwan 4/64) In Mohali: Vidarbha 88 for 2 in 31 over vs Punjab.

In Chandigarh: Chandigarh 18 for no loss in 6 overs vs J & K.

