Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday faced off in a fun cricket match with Ranbir Kapoor at the Eden gardens in Kolkata. Ranbir was in the city to promote his film "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar". The two celebrities clashed on the cricket field with Ganguly's team being called "Jhoothi XI" while Ranbir's side was named Makkaar XI. According to video posted by Xtra Time on YouTube, ranbir faced 10 balls from Ganguly and even hit a six. The movie is slated to release on March 8 and also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, there has been a clamour to include Shubman Gill in the India playing XI against Australia but Sourav Ganguly feels that the Punjab lad will get his share of chances and there's no harm if he has to wait a little bit.

But what do you tell a Shubman, who has to cool his heels when he is in red hot form? "I am sure when his time comes, he will also get a lot of opportunities. I think the selectors, the captain and the coach think of him and rate him very highly. That's why he is playing ODIs and T20Is, and he has performed as well.

"But at the present moment, perhaps message from team management is that he has to wait." While India have cantered to victories in both the Tests, the top order batters except Rohit Sharma have flattered to deceive with none getting a fifty.

Is the concept of dominant batters against spinners sounding too alien nowadays? "I don't think so. These are very tough wickets. I saw in the first two Tests and it's not easy boss. Playing Ashwin, Jadeja, Lyon and the new guy Todd Murphy, it is never easy with odd ball turning square. There is unevenness, there is everything happening for spinners."

With PTI inputs

