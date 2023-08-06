Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has returned to cricket commentary after his infamous tenure as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman came to an end last year. Ramiz is currently in Sri Lanka for the ongoing Lanka Premier League, which features several Pakistan players, including Babar Azam. From a successful career in cricket to a pioneer behind the mic for two decades, Ramiz is a man with many talents. Now, Ramiz took the fans by surprise with his hidden talent

Ramiz took internet by storm with his stunning reinterpretation of the famous song 'Manike Mage Hithe' with Sri Lankan singer Yohani.

Ramiz Raja showing his other talent today pic.twitter.com/hBieEnixoT — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) August 5, 2023

Ramiz Raja was sacked as chairman of the PCB last year in December, with Najam Sethi stepping in as interim chief.

The 60-year-old's sacking came after the team's humiliating 3-0 whitewash against England in the recently concluded test series held in Pakistan.

Raja served as PCB chairman for 15 months after he was appointed by former premier Imran Khan to head the board in September 2021.

Raja had taken over as the 36th chairman of the PCB after his predecessor Ehsan Mani had stepped down from the post. He was the fourth former cricketer to be appointed to the post after Ijaz Butt (2008-11), Javed Burki (1994-95) and Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-77).

As a player, Raja represented Pakistan from 1984 to 1997, scoring 2,833 and 5,841 runs in Tests and ODIs, respectively.

Earlier this year in June, Zaka Ashraf was appointed as the PCB chairman for the third time after Sethi decided to withdraw from the race.