Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Saturday to wish renowned actor Rajinikanth who turned 70. Sachin wished the Tamil cinema superstar "happy returns of the day". "Many happy returns of the day Thalaiva @rajinikanth! May god bless you with a long & healthy life," the tweet read. The popular actor was last seen on the big screen in AR Murugadoss' Darbar, which was released in January 2020.

Many happy returns of the day Thalaiva @rajinikanth!



May god bless you with a long & healthy life. pic.twitter.com/bdean2EORo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2020

Rajinikanth shares his birthday with former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh who turned 39. Sachin had earlier wished Yuvraj a year full of happiness, health and success on Twitter.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture which showed the two cricketers standing together in a stadium.

"Happy Birthday Yuvi! Wishing you a year full of happiness, health and success. Hope to catch up soon," said the tweet from the legendary cricketer.

Happy Birthday Yuvi!

Wishing you a year full of happiness, health and success. Hope to catch up soon. pic.twitter.com/E4ddLjaszh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2020

Sachin made his Team India debut in a Test match against Pakistan on November 15, 1989.

The match was held in Karachi with the cricketer only 16 years old at the time. Sachin soon went on to make his debut in the 50-over format of the game on December 18, 1989.

The legendary cricketer played a key role in the Indian team's historic triumph in the 2011 ODI World Cup. Sachin finished as India's leading run-scorer and the second-highest scorer overall in the tournament, as the hosts defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final.

The game was held at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sachin continues to hold the record for being the highest run-getter in Tests and ODI cricket, having finished his career in 2013.