Kichcha Sudeep is a name that has become synonymous with Kannada cinema with the star actor has been a stalwart for many decades. Over the years, Sudeep has been a part of landmark movies and he has starred in blockbuster films in multiple Indian languages. While his contribution to Indian cinema is beyond any debate, a social media post by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise showed fans a different side of the star actor. Sudeep, who is part of the Karnataka Bulldozers side in the Celebrity Premier League, keeps wickets for his side and the video showed the 49-year-old actor show tremendous level of athleticism on field to run out the batsman during a recent match.

According to the video, the batsman miscued the shot and as they went for a risky run, Sudeep ran at express speed towards the stumps and pulled a brilliant diving run-out to stun the fans.

Karnataka Bulldozers went on to defeat Punjab De Sher by 8 wickets in the encounter.

Sudeep is part of the new movie “Kabzaa” which also stars Upendra and Shriya Saran.

"It is not a typical ambitious clichéd kind of film. It is a film of a different kind. Today when we see the mammoth response it is overwhelming. Very satisfying," he told NDTV.

"There were questions that were raised, comparisons of returns and the figures these films touched. But I don't take that as a pressure. I don't think any film can be compared. RRR has a brand called Rajamouli. KGF 2 had a brand called KGF. Vikrant Rona came without a brand - and only my familiar face. So I can't even say I am 'pan India.' Except (the film) Eega. I have not released anything that big for me to say I am coming in as a brand,” he added in the interview.