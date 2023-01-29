India's match against South Africa ahead of their Women's T20I Tri-series summit clash was abandoned following heavy showers. Having already sealed their berth in Thursday's final, this match was a dress rehearsal for both the teams. But with India four for no loss two overs into the game the match had to be stopped because of rain and could not resume again. Jemimah Rodrigues scored the runs for India with a boundary off Nonkululeko Mlaba, while Smriti Mandhana was yet to open her account having conceded a first over maiden to Shabnim Ismail. Shabnim made a comeback after missing out on the first three games of the series.

Rain also dampened India's seam-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar's return since September as she was named by Harmanpreet Kaur after the skipper opted to bat.

Unbeaten after three matches, India will face West Indies in their final group league match here on Monday. The Windies have lost all their three matches.

Brief Scores India Women 4/0; 2 overs vs South Africa Women. No result.

