Samit Dravid, son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, showcased his power-hitting skills in the ongoing KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy. Samit finally got some runs under his belt, scoring 33 off 24 balls for Mysuru Warriors in their match against Gulbarga Mystics. The 18-year-old also slammed a six in the 10th over of the innings. He picked up Praveen Dubey's googly and went inside-out to cover the ropes near the deep-cover region. A video of the same went viral on social media.

Here's how internet reacted:

Samit smashed a 24-ball 33 with the help of four 4s and a solitary six. Meanwhile, Karun Nair's 35-ball 66 and a 13-ball 40-run knock from Jagadeesha Suchith took the Warriors to a strong score of 196/8 in their 20 overs.

However, the night belonged to Mystics' K Smaran, who smashed an unbeaten century to guide his team to a win from a tricky situation.

Mystics were reeling at 104/5 in the 12th over, following a top-order collapse. However, Smaran build key stands with Wahid Faizan Khan (18) and Dubey (37) before winning the game on the final ball of the match.

With the scores tied on the penultimate ball, Smaran hit the winning boundary to stay unbeaten on 104 off just 60 balls.

This was Warriors' second straight defeat after their narrow loss to Bengaluru Bulls a couple of days back.

Meanwhile, Warriors acquired the services of Samit, a middle-order batsman and a seamer, for Rs 50000.

"It's good to have him in our side as he has shown a lot of promise in various age-group tournaments for KSCA," a Warriors team official told PTI.

Samit was part of the Karnataka under-19 side that won this season's Cooch Behar Trophy, and he has also played for KSCA XI against the visiting Lancashire side earlier this year.

Mysore Warriors squad: Karun Nair, Karthik CA, Manoj Bhandage, Karthik S U, Suchith J, Gowtham K, Vidyadhar Patil, Venkatesh M, Harshil Dharmani, Goutham Mishra, Dhanush Gowda, Samit Dravid, Deepak Devadiga, Sumit Kumar, Smayan Srivastava, Jasper EJ, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Sarfaraz Ashraf.

(With PTI Inputs)