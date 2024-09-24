Gautam Gambhir just tasted his first success in Tests as Indian cricket team coach. After Rahul Dravid guided the team to 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, the onus is now on Gambhir to take the team forward. After the Sri Lanka limited overs tour, the Indian cricket team has now started a long Test season. After the ongoing Bangladesh Test series, India will play New Zealand and Australia. Ravichandran Ashwin will be a crucial cog in India's wheel in that journey.

Before that, Ashwin described how Gambhir and Dravid are different as coaches.

"I think he is very relaxed. There is nothing at all. In the morning, in the huddle. 'Are you coming?' Like that. Rahul Bhai is like, we will come. As soon as we come, the bottles should be in a place. He is very regimented. He is like, everything should be in order, according to him. He has a relaxed order. I feel that hr captures the minds of the people. He loves the boys. He is not only relaxed," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin expressed his gratitude towards the crowd for their tremendous support throughout the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match.

He remarked that this was one of the best Test pitches he has played on in India and urged curators to create similar pitches for Tamil Nadu's Ranji Trophy games.

The enthusiastic support and excellent pitch conditions contributed to a memorable match, highlighting the passionate cricket culture in Chennai.

"The crowd was so passionate about watching the match," Ashwin said.

"Easily one of the best cricket pitches I have played in India for a while. Awesome pitch and I really hope Tamil Nadu play Ranji Trophy on such pitches. The way they have laid the pitch, they should take it to the next level. Outstanding Test match wicket. Earlier, there was a curator named Pacha. He said. 'sir the wicket will be good for the fast bowlers in the morning'. The batting will be easy. Then it will turn and the match will be over'. But like he said, the first day, there will be bounce," he concluded.