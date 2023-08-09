Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid has been facing quite a bit of criticism following the team's disappointing show in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. The Hardik Pandya-led side were defeated in the first two games of the five-match series and that prompted several ex-cricketers and experts to question his contributions as a coach and how much he has helped the side in getting ready for the ODI World Cup 2023. However, former India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh came in defense of Dravid and said that he has become a ‘soft target' for critics of late.

“Stop admonishing Rahul Dravid for every damn thing. He had no role in the captain juggling his bowlers today. Of late, Rahul has become a soft target only because he doesn't say much in the media #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #WIvIND," Ganesh tweeted.

On the other hand, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria was extremely critical of Dravid and even went on to say that he does not deserve to be a T20 coach.

"Why is this Indian team not showing enough intent? Hardik Pandya has achieved a lot of success with Gujarat Titians because of Ashish Nehra's presence. India must show more intent in T20Is, and a coach plays a big role in that. Rahul Dravid, no doubt, was a world-class player, but Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s. He is very slow. On the other hand, you see Ashish Nehra constantly do something and pass on messages in the field. I think he should get an opportunity," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.