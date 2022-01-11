As Team India head coach Rahul Dravid celebrates his 49th birthday on Tuesday, the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter and extended their wishes to the legendary cricketer. Dravid, who represented India in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20 International, scored over 24,000 international runs, having made his debut in 1996. He had announced his retirement from all formats of the game in 2013. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) led the way as wishes poured in for the former India skipper on his birthday.

Reactions:

"509 international matches, 24,208 international runs, 48 international centuries. Here's wishing Rahul Dravid - former India captain & current #TeamIndia Head Coach - a very Happy Birthday," the BCCI captioned a photo of Dravid.

509 international matches

24,208 international runs

48 international centuries



Here's wishing Rahul Dravid - former India captain & current #TeamIndia Head Coach - a very Happy Birthday. pic.twitter.com/qKEUd2WYpZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2022

"24,208 international runs, 48 centuries and 146 fifties, #U19CWC winning coach in 2018," the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.

24,208 international runs

48 centuries and 146 fifties

#U19CWC winning coach in 2018



Happy birthday to India's head coach, Rahul Dravid pic.twitter.com/HlVg3PVuV8 — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2022

"Here's wishing the legend of Indian Cricket, first ever captain of RCB, and current #TeamIndia head coach, Rahul Dravid, a very very Happy Birthday," the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wrote on Twitter.

Here's wishing the legend of Indian Cricket, first ever captain of RCB, and current #TeamIndia head coach, Rahul Dravid, a very very Happy Birthday!



#PlayBold #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid #RCB pic.twitter.com/xsWpI19nl4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 11, 2022

"Paltan, join us in wishing "The Wall", Head Coach Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday!" IPL franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Paltan, join us in wishing "The Wall", India's Head Coach Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/l8WRIBrPPm — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 11, 2022

"Happy birthday, Jam. May you continue to serve Indian cricket with great distinction. I consider myself privileged to have shared the dressing room with you, for both Karnataka and India. Good luck," former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh posted a throwback picture with Dravid.

Happy birthday, Jam. May you continue to serve Indian cricket with great distinction. I consider myself privileged to have shared the dressing room with you, for both Karnataka and India. Good luck #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/7Siv8Jv0QA — | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) January 11, 2022

"The Great Wall of Indian Cricket turns 49 today. Happy Birthday to #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid," SunRisers Hyderabad posted on Twitter.

The Great Wall of Indian Cricket turns 49 today



Happy Birthday to #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid #OrangeArmy #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/FWaGyuHftm — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid is currently with the Indian team as they prepare for the series deciding third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Promoted

South Africa made a comeback to win the second Test in Johannesburg after India had won the first Test in Centurion by 113 runs.

A win in Cape Town would seal India's first-ever away Test series win against South Africa.