Australian cricket team fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was all praise for India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Test series. Hazlewood praised Rohit for his ability to score runs in tricky batting conditions and also the flexibility he has provided his team with in the past few years. Since taking over the Test captaincy, Rohit has scored 1101 runs for India with four hundreds. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be the next major Test engagement for the Rohit-led India team and Hazlewood admitted that he found it quite tough to bowl to the India captain as it feels like he has "all the time in the world".

“I remember one time India came out, he batted at 5 or 6 and then last time he opened. He's faced the new ball a lot. I feel like he plays the quicks unbelievably well. The bounce doesn't seem to worry him, the movement doesn't. He's got all the time in the world. So, I find him quite tough to bowl to," Hazlewood said on Star Sports.

Earlier, Indian cricketer Akash Deep recently shared his experiences and insights about playing alongside cricketing legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the pre-match press conference ahead of second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park starting from Friday.

Rohit Sharma-led India clinched a massive 280-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The young cricketer spoke with great admiration for his illustrious teammates, emphasizing the invaluable lessons he has learnt from them.

"They are legends of the game," Deep said, reflecting on his time with Kohli and Sharma. "Still, the dedication they show and the hard work they put in every day... I have been learning about dedication and hard work from Virat and Rohit," Deep said in the press conference.

He expressed his gratitude for playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, highlighting the supportive and pressure-free environment Sharma fosters.

"I consider myself lucky to play under Rohit Sharma. He has never put me under any pressure. He has always backed me to play freely. I never felt that I am playing international cricket. He makes everything simple," Deep shared.

(With ANI inputs)