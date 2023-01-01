Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal expressed his disappointment after Pakistan narrowly escaped defeat in the Test series opener against New Zealand. Notably, the Babar Azam-led side failed to win a single Test at home this year. While criticising the pitches used for the recent Test matches on home soil, Akmal said that a change in approach is a must for Pakistan if they want to produce better results in Test cricket. He suggested that Pakistan should make tracks where there is something on offer for the bowlers as well.

"Pakistan's approach in Test cricket has been quite negative, considering the pitches that we have been preparing. While we have used batting-friendly pitches in the last seven home Tests, it is equally important to give our bowlers some confidence. If your spinners are going to bowl so many overs, how are you going to take 20 wickets? We should consider playing on grassy wickets, as our pacers are quicker than the New Zealand fast bowlers," Akmal said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Akmal added that fans got bored during the first Test, and might start to lose interest in Test cricket soon, if the Babar and Co. don't change their approach.

"Fans were bored during this Test match. If Pakistan continue to do the same, it will be tough to bring fans to the stadium for red-ball matches. It is imperative that Pakistan change their approach to keep Test cricket alive in the country. We will have to play fearlessly," he added.

