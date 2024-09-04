Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is quite well known for his witty one-liners and some of his comments caught on the stump mic have gone viral on social media in the past couple of years. Rohit's interactions with reporters during press conferences were already quite famous and in the recent past, his comments on the pitch have also gained quite a bit of popularity. South Africa cricket team legend Jonty Rhodes, who has worked with Rohit during his stint as the Mumbai Indians fielding coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said that the India skipper also had a 'naughty' side.

“The way that he interacts with his teammates, he's quite a character. He's quite a naughty boy, almost. He says a few things on the stump mic and you go 'Oh! Do you know people are listening, Ro?' I don't understand all of it but it's always broadcast and translated for us," Rhodes told RevSportz.

A number of Indian cricket team youngsters have praised Rohit for his style of interacting with his teammates and Rhodes said that he has really grown as a captain in the past few years.

"From a captaincy point of view, he has been superb. I was with him at MI for a quite few seasons. He grew as a captain there and that's the best thing about him," Rhodes said.

"Cricketers have to keep reinventing themselves. You are found out easily at the international level. I was dropped for two years from Test cricket because I had a technical issue."

"If you look at Rohit, so much cricket has been played that if you don't evolve, you are going to be stuck. People are going to figure you out," he added.

India will next face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting September 19.