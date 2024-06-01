Just a week after his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has called time on his career entirely. In a post on Saturday, Karthik confirmed the decision on social media, saying "I put my playing days behind me". Karthik's final game as a professional cricketer was the IPL 2024 eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals that his team lost. Karthik, the wicket-keeper batter, took off his gloves after. thematch and acknowledged the fans as RCB players went around the stadium thanking the spectators for their support.

Soon a moment to savour for the RCB fans unfolded, Virat Kohli embraced Karthik who seemed to be struggling to fight back his emotions.

As Karthik walked back towards the dressing room, Karthik received a guard of honour from the RCB players.

While Karthik's IPL retirement was already confirmed, he announced the decision to quit all forms of cricket as well.

In his post, Karthik wrote: "I've been overwhelmed by the affection, support and love I have received in the last few days. My deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to all the fans who have made this feeling possible.

Having given it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead.

I'd like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends.

My parents have been pillars of strength and support over all these years, and I wouldn't be what I am without their blessings. I also owe plenty to Dipika, herself a professional sportsperson who often put her career on hold to walk my journey with me.

Of course, to all the fans and followers of our great game, a massive thank you! Cricket and cricketers, wouldn't be the same without your support and good wishes."

Earlier, speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik had said that he had the physical ability to play for another three years but wasn't mentally ready to continue his career as a professional cricketer.