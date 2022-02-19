Story ProgressBack to home
PSL 2022, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Cricket Updates
PSL 2022 Live Cricket Updates: Second-placed Lahore Qalandars take on fourth-placed Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
PSL 7 Live: Lahore Qalandars face Islamabad United at the Gadaffi Stadium.© Twitter
PSL 2022 Live Cricket Updates: Second-placed Lahore Qalandars take on fourth-placed Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With only a handful of games left in the ongoing PSL 7, both Lahore and Islamabad will aim to book seal their spots in the play-offs of the tournament. Islamabad trail Lahore by just two points but could overtake them with a win later today. Multan Sultans are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table, while Karachi Kings are firmly rooted at the bottom with just one win from 9 games so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) group fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United from the Gaddafi Stadium
Match 27, Pakistan Super League, 2022, Feb 19, 2022
Play In Progress
LAH
38/3 (5.1)
ISL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 7.35
Batsman
Fakhar Zaman
18 (17)
Harry Brook
12* (5)
Bowler
Faheem Ashraf
6/2 (2.1)
Mohammad Wasim
20/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table,IPL Schedule 2021, live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
PSL 2022, LAQ vs ISU Live Cricket Updates
1 run.
Four!
FOUR! Boundary for Fakhar Zaman. He has not looked that fluent today but this boundary might get him going. On a length around leg. Zaman juts flicks this off his pads towards backward square leg for a boundary.
On a length, on middle. Brook works it to mid-wicket for a single.
Mohammad Wasim comes to bowl now.
Back of a length, around off. Zaman punches it to point and the batters run a single. However, there is no one backing up when the throw is fired in and the batters get an extra run.
On a length, around off. Brook tries to punch it towards covers and gets the inside edge past the stumps to short fine leg for a single.
Back of a length, on off and this one skids off the surface. Brook punches it to covers.
Back of a length, on off. Zaman pulls it without much timing to square leg for a single.
On a length and around off. Zaman cuts it to point. Another dot ball.
Back of a length, around off. Zaman pushes it towards the off side this time.
A length delivery angling into middle. Zaman tucks it square off the wicket for a single.
Back of a length, on off. Zaman goes back and blocks it out.
On a length, on middle. Zaman works it towards square leg now.
Harry Brook is the next batter in.
OUT! RUN OUT! Faheem Ashraf works his magic in the field now! Brilliant stuff this and the Professor has to walk back. On a length, on off. Zaman works it to mid-wicket and first calls for the run and then says now. Hafeez is halfway down the track till that time and Ashraf picks the ball quickly and fires in a direct hit at the bowler's end. Hafeez tries to get back in his crease but is short and has to walk back.
Is that a run out? A direct hit at the non-striker's end and the Professor seems to be in trouble here. The decision has been sent upstairs and the replay shows that Mohammad Hafeez is well short of his crease.
FOUR LEG BYES! Poor delivery this and gives away a boundary. A fuller delivery down the leg side. Zaman looks to clip it but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes away towards the long leg fence for a boundary.
A fuller delivery outside off from 'round the wicket. Hafeez drives this off the bottom of his blade to covers for a single.
Waqas Maqsood comes into the attack. He replaces Mubashir Khan.