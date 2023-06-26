Former India captain MS Dhoni took the internet by storm after a video of him travelling in economy class went viral. In the video, an air hostess can be seen offering cholocates to Dhoni, who was busy playing 'Candy Crush' on his tablet. Notably, 'Candy Crush' is a legendary 'match three' puzzle game developed by 'King'. This gaming series can keep you glued to your smartphones and tablets for hours. While some fans pointed out the fact that Dhoni was travelling in economy class, others noticed that the legendary India captain was playing 'Candy Crush' on his tablet.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Candy Crush stonks pic.twitter.com/7PJzUnDRlo — Rajabets India (@smileandraja) June 25, 2023

Petition to Sakshi Dhoni to drop MSD's candy crush I'd pic.twitter.com/DRePatomPE — Vinay (@TrophyHeist) June 25, 2023

Fans going to download Candy Crush, after that MS Dhoni video : pic.twitter.com/LXkJHG5bvT — Sia (@siappaa_) June 25, 2023

Candy Crush watching they are promoted by MS Dhoni free of cost :pic.twitter.com/ZgZo6rIU1p — Dyno (@dyno_tweet) June 25, 2023

Candy Crush stock RN:-. pic.twitter.com/IEQubrtkXY — Haris Shaikh (@Harishaikh_0800) June 25, 2023

Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the greatest captains cricket ever witnessed. Be it the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup or the 2013 Champions Trophy, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has played a crucial role in the side's road to the glory.

He is the only Indian captain to win all three white-ball ICC tournaments. Since Dhoni stepped down as captain, India have failed to win an ICC tournament. This is one of main reasons why Dhoni is adored by fans across the globe.

Last month, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL). In the final, CSK had defeated Gujarat Titans. Dhoni didn't miss a single game for his franchise, despite undergoing a knee surgery at the beginning of this month to overcome this issue.

CSK CEO Viswanathan said that during the entire IPL, they never asked Dhoni to play if he did not want to. He said that they knew that if Dhoni was unfit, he would have made it clear well in advance.

