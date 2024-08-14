The Pro Cricket League (PCL) is all set to launch its first season. The tournament which will take place at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida promises to be an exciting beginning to what is sure to be a historic cricket tournament. An exciting development for the league is the addition of Thisara Perera and Pawan Negi, former players from Sri Lanka and India. The addition of both players, their participation, explosive performance history and versatile skill set will invigorate the league and increase its competitiveness.

Talking about the moment of entering one of the exciting leagues of the season, Thisara Perera said as per a press release from PCL, "The league definitely adds a new pavilion for me to set a great bar. I do look forward to the exciting tournament and hope to add a great strike rate in the season."

Indian spinner Negi shared, "To get an accolade and a special participation recognition is an honour and I look forward to doing well in the inaugural season."

In addition, former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma has been appointed as the League Commissioner for the upcoming season.

The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex will proudly host the Pro Cricket League. In this cutting-edge arena, teams will battle for supremacy during the league's debut season.

Managing director and Founder of the Pro Cricket League Sachin Gupta expressed excitement about the league's launch, "Our goal is to provide cricket fans with unforgettable experiences and matches in addition to developing an entertaining platform for players."

Pro Cricket League's Executive Director Ganesh Sharma goes on to say, "This season seems to be setting a high bar with notable athletes like Thisara Perera and Pawan Negi entering the competition and League Commissioner Chetan Sharma assuming capable leadership. This season will definitely prove to be a memorable edition for cricket enthusiasts."

Due to its ability to attract elite players and provide an excellent sporting experience the Pro Cricket League is well-positioned to become a popular travel destination for cricket fans. A thrilling season full of never-ending excitement and unmatched enjoyment is in store for fans.

