Indian cricket team batter Prithvi Shaw made his debut for English county side Northamptonshire in the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 but his innings ended in a hit-wicket dismissal. Shaw opened the batting against Gloucestershire but his innings came to an end in the 16th over. The right-hander was batting on 34 when he failed to handle a bouncer from Paul van Meekeren and ended up falling on the stumps. It was an unfortunate end to an innings where the youngster looked in good touch as he slammed two boundaries and one six during his stay at the crease.

HIT WICKET!!!!



Paul van Meekeren with a fierce bumper that wipes out Prithvi Shaw who kicks his stumps on the way down. What a delivery! Shaw goes for 34.



Northants 54/6.#GoGlospic.twitter.com/EMYD30j3vy — Gloucestershire Cricket (@Gloscricket) August 4, 2023

Earlier, Shaw had said that the county stint can be helpful for him to regain his confidence.

“I don't think it will be the right time to make any adjustments to my game now,” Shaw stated. “Whatever adjustments I had to make to my game, has already been done. Once I go there and get my eyes set, I just need to play my natural game,” Shaw told Cricbuzz.

In an intra-squad match, the talented opener scored 65 Off 39 balls, the video of which was shared by the county side. The Delhi Capitals batter had a woeful IPL 2023 campaign and was dropped midway through the competition.

"It's a great opportunity for me and I'm really thankful to Northamptonshire for giving me this chance to express myself here," Shaw was quoted as saying in a media release.

He has also been out of the Indian cricket team for quite some time now. Shaw's arrival was delayed because of visa formalities as he could not play two four-day County Championship fixtures.

