Out-of-favour India batter Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday hogged all the limelight after he scored a 153-ball 244 for Northamptonshire in England's One-Day Cup tournament against Somerset. Shaw, who endured a tough season with the bat in the Indian Premier League earlier this year, became the first Indian batter to score a double century in the tournament, and only the second to score a 150+ total after Cheteshwar Pujara. During his marathon knock, Shaw smashed 24 fours and eight sixes to power Northamptonshire to 415/8 after they opted to bat.

After his knocks, fans and Shaw's close ons congratulated him. Taking to Instagram, Shaw shared screenshots from his WhatsApp chats of the same.

Here are some of the posts:

Over the past few years, Shaw has struggled to get into the Indian side. But, his latest knock gave a glimpse of why he is still a force to reckon with.

The 23-year-old, who is playing in his maiden county season, reached his maiden hundred for the side off 81 balls.

He then cruised to the 200-run mark off just 129 balls with the help of 24 fours and eight sixes to power Northamptonshire to 415/8 after they opted to bat.

Notably, this was his ninth List A century, and first since his 165 against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal when he led Mumbai to lift the title in 2020-21.

This was his third game for Northamptonshire, having managed scores of 26 and 34, respectively, in his last two outings.