Former India selector Jatin Paranjape has lashed out at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) over its treatment of star batter Prithvi Shaw, who was recently dropped from the state team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. This comes news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that MCA was at times "forced to hide" Shaw on the field due to his poor fitness, discipline and attitude issues. The report also quoted an MCA source saying that Shaw missed training sessions regularly after showing up at the team hotel at "six in the morning" being out for the entire night. The source also labelled Shaw as "his own enemy".

However, Paranjape has sympathised with Shaw, saying that the MCA has no intentions to help out the player, who could be on the lookout for a new team from next season. Paranjape also slammed the MCA source for passing on such "loose comments".

"Such loose comments from sources within the MCA is truly unfortunate. Looks like they are not interested in helping Shaw out. This will definitely be his last season as a Mumbai player," Paranjape wrote on X, while replying to a post.

Such loose comments from sources within the MCA is truly unfortunate. Looks like they are not interested in helping Shaw out. This will definitely be his last season as a Mumbai player. — Jatin Paranjape (@jats72) December 20, 2024

Shaw broke into the scene amid a lot of hype, making his Test debut in 2018 as an 18-year-old in a home series against the West Indies.

His lone century in the format was on that exciting debut but since then, he has appeared in just four more Tests, the last of these being against Australia four years ago.

His ODI and T20 International career has also failed to take off and he hasn't played any white-ball cricket for India since 2021. These are markedly underwhelming statistics for a player, who was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket just a few years ago.

Shaw's recent struggles has prompted reactions from several legends of the game.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement