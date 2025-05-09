Former Australia cricket team spinner Stuart MacGill on Friday avoided going to jail after being found guilty of involvement in a cocaine deal. For the offence, he was given a 22-month intensive corrections order and 495 hours of community service. The 54-year-old was found guilty two months ago but the hearing of his sentence was adjourned. While he was found guilty of involvement in a cocaine deal back in May, the ex-Australia star was cleared of participating in large-scale drug supply. A Sydney District Court jury had acquitted the former leg-spinner of facilitating a one-kg cocaine deal worth AUD 330,000 in April 2021. However, he was convicted of the charge of taking part in drug supply.

The court heard that MacGill introduced his regular drug dealer to his brother-in-law, Marino Sotiropoulos, at a meeting under his restaurant on Sydney's north shore.

While he denied knowledge of the transaction, prosecutors argued the deal could not have taken place without his involvement.

MacGill was involved in an incident last year where he was allegedly kidnapped. However, the alleged kidnappers -- two brothers -- have claimed that Macgill came to them willingly and was involved in the drug trade. As per Fox Sports, the brothers named Richard and Fredrick Schaaf alleged in court that MacGill had gone to the abandoned southwestern Sydney property willingly.

The police had previously said that MacGill was purely a victim and was not involved in any criminal activity.

MacGill appeared at Downing Centre District Court on Friday where the sentence of his punishment was announced. As per ESPNcricinfo, former Test captain of Australia, Steve Waugh, wrote a letter to the court in support of his former teammate.

"I believe that Stuart has the background of knowledge accumulated in his life and playing days to appreciate all the options for the future and the hard work and steps required in this process," the letter said.

(With PTI Inputs)