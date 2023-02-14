Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw became a big topic of chatter on social media after a Valentine's Day post featuring him went viral. A number of fans shared screenshots of an Instagram story, suggesting it to be from Shaw's account. The story's caption read: "Happy Valentine's my Wifey". Fans claimed that Shaw had quickly deleted the post but some had apparently taken screenshots in due time and shared them on social media. However, the opening batter has now issued a clarification, calling the picture 'edited'.

Shaw suggested that he did not post a picture on Instagram, be it as a post or as a story. He further said that the picture that is going viral on social media is 'edited' by someone. He urged his fans to ignore what is being spread on social media.

In another Instagram story, Shaw wrote: "Someone editing my pics and showing stuff that I haven't put on my story or on my page. So ignore all the tags and msges thx."

The girl who has been tagged in the "edited" picture, as claimed by Shaw is Nidhhi Ravi Tapadiaa.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw generated plenty of buzz on social media for repeatedly being denied an opportunity in the Indian team. Though he made it to India's squad for the T20Is against New Zealand, the opening batter didn't get to feature in any of the three matches.

However, Shaw himself admitted that he wasn't expecting a recall.

"It has been a tough journey in these 18 months. There were people who supported me throughout my career, who stood besides me in this phase and kept supporting me even when I was not playing for India. Rahul sir (Dravid) and Paras sir (bowling coach CHECK Paras Mhambrey) have been there for me since I was 16. It feels nice to know that they are doing pretty well now," Shaw said of his recall in a video shared by the BCCI.

Shaw has been doing pretty well in the domestic circuit over the last couple of years. He scored 332 runs at a strike rate of 181.42 with a highest score of 134 against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, finishing second in the list of top run-getters in the tournament last year.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 217 runs in seven innings while in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy campaign, the opener aggregated 355 runs in six matches.

