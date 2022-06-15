Young opening batter Prithvi Shaw did not find a place in the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland. The BCCI on Wednesday named a 17-man squad for the two T20Is, which be played on June 26 and June 28 in Malahide. Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title last month, will captain India for the first time, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named vice-captain. While Rahul Tripathi also earned his maiden India call-up, there was no place for Shaw in the squad. Fans took to Twitter and sympathised with the young batter, who last played for India during the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"Still no Prithvi Shaw even for the Ireland tour, a hard call," a fan tweeted.

"Still no Prithvi Shaw even for the Ireland tour, a hard call," a fan tweeted.

"What has Prithvi Shaw done wrong?" another fan tweeted.

"What has Prithvi Shaw done wrong?" another fan tweeted.

"Prithvi Shaw. Sun will rise again tomorrow," another user wrote on Twitter.

"Prithvi Shaw. Sun will rise again tomorrow," another user wrote on Twitter.

"Prithvi Shaw is the best youngster of india and they are not opting him," a fan tweeted.

"Prithvi Shaw is the best youngster of india and they are not opting him," a fan tweeted.

"A poor call! Prithvi Shaw deserves it like hell now!" another user wrote.

"A poor call! Prithvi Shaw deserves it like hell now!" another user wrote.

Shaw, who played for the Delhi Capitals during IPL 2022, scored 283 runs in 10 games, including two fifties.