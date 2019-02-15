 
Prithvi Shaw Back To Training, Plans To Play Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Updated: 15 February 2019 14:21 IST

The ankle injury ruled Prithvi Shaw out from India's tour of Australia.

Prithvi Shaw made his India debut against Windies in October, 2018. © File photo/AFP

Prithvi Shaw, the teen batting sensation from Mumbai, is back at the nets and training following his recovery from an ankle injury in November last year while playing in a warm-up match ahead of the Test series against Australia. The injury ruled him out from the entire series that Virat Kohli and his men went on to win 2-1. Shaw rues the missed opportunity of playing in Australia as he is looking forward to playing for Mumbai at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. He made his debut in Test cricket in October, 2018 against the visiting Windies in Rajkot where he scored a magnificent century making 134 that included 19 fours.

"I felt sad as it was a good opportunity for me to play the quality Australian bowling line-up. I was a bit upset," Shaw said, according to the Indian Express.

"But some things aren't in your hands. Now I am looking forward to the Mushtaq Ali tournament to find my touch and gain my confidence back," the diminutive opener added.

Shaw landed awkwardly while attempting a catch during a warm-up game in Sydney, and left the tour to undergo rehabilitation.

Shaw, who has played just two Tests, became the youngest Indian batsman to score a century on debut when he hit 134 in the Rajkot Test at the age of 18 years, 10 months and 25 days.

Only Sachin Tendulkar, who went on to compile a record 51 Test centuries, has scored a ton at a younger age among Indian players after making 119 not out in his ninth Test aged 17.

Shaw also made 70 and 33 not out in the second Test against the West Indies and was named the man of the series, which the hosts swept 2-0.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Prithvi Shaw Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara Sachin Tendulkar Jasprit Bumrah India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Cricket
