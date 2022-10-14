Prithvi Shaw was at his very best on Friday as the right-handed batter slammed a century while playing for Mumbai against Assam in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He reached his century in 46 balls before continuing his carnage to score 134 runs overall off 61 balls. His innings was laced with 13 fours and 9 sixes, while his strike rate was close to 220. Fans were quick to react to the knock of Shaw, which also happens to be his maiden T20 hundred.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Maiden T20 century for Prithvi Shaw and that too in just 46 balls. Brilliant Knock.. Well played @PrithviShaw Keep Scoring..



134: Runs

61: Balls

13: 4s

9: 6s pic.twitter.com/kRasrebqEK — Rajeev Rai (@Rajeev_Bharat) October 14, 2022

This is some knock by captain Prithvi Shaw. He scored 134(61) including 13 fours and 9 sixes. This is a brutal inning by him. #smat2022 pic.twitter.com/MpQBgh6f0C — Asheesh Singh (@Asheesh00007) October 14, 2022

Prithvi Shaw 134 Run's in Just 61 Ball's.

Sehwag 2.0#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rv9NfDO2Jd — Crik Deja Vu (@CrikDejaVu) October 14, 2022

Prithvi Shaw on fire if he play like this he will be Surely in Indian team #BCCI #Cricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/ARzpto0Eq2 — only cricket (@rr3815126) October 14, 2022

Me showing Prithvi Shaw innings to stat padder KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/HtxgHWuSDk — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) October 14, 2022

19 balls to 50

46 balls to 100*



Skipper Prithvi Shaw brings up his maiden hundred from 46 balls including 10 fours and 6 sixes



: BCCI#prithvishaw #CricketTwitter #OneCricket #SMAT pic.twitter.com/wucMbFvld7 — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) October 14, 2022

Young explosive batter Shaw was recently overlooked when India announced their squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa that concluded on October 11. After his snub, the 22-year-old had taken to Instagram to share a cryptic message on his stories, that had gone viral on social media. "Don't trust their words, trust their actions, because actions will prove why words are meaningless," he wrote in the message shared on Instagram stories.

Shaw, who burst into the international scene with his aggressive batting at the top of the order, and has consistently shown his abilities in the Indian Premier League as well as domestic matches, last played for India in July 2021, during their tour of Sri Lanka.

Despite a promising start to his international career, a suspension for using banned substances meant he was out of action for a while, and since then, he has not quite been able to work his way back into the Indian team.

He has played just five Tests, six ODIs and a single T20I for India.