Prime Ministers XI vs India LIVE Updates, Warm-up Match: India's preparations for the pink-ball second Test in Adelaide is off to a worrying start, with rain in Canberra causing toss to be delayed. To make it worse, a lot more rain is reportedly expected to hit Canberra, which could dent India's warm-up plans. India are set to take on Prime Minister's XI in a two-day practice match ahead of their second Test against Australia in Adelaide. The visitors will focus on their batting combination as regular captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child, is back in the team. The last time India faced Australia in a pink-ball Test, they suffered an embarrassing 36 all out in their second innings. (Live Scorecard)