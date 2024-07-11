Gautam Gambhir's appointment as Team India's head coach concluded Rahul Dravid's tenure in charge of the Indian men's cricket team. Dravid led the Indian team to triumph in T20 World Cup 2024 after disappointments in the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. As the BCCI put a new man in charge of the team in the form of Gambhir, Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh took to social media to pay an ultimate tribute to Dravid, who remains one of the most respected cricketers in history.

In her post, Ritika wrote that the entire Sharma family will miss Dravid, especially their daughter Samaira.

"So many emotions, you mean so much to our entire family. You will be missed so much. I think Sammy will miss you the most," she wrote.

An emotional message from Ritika Sajdeh for Rahul Dravid.



The bond between Dravid and Rohit Sharma's family. pic.twitter.com/wx4sZZW8ar — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) July 9, 2024

Earlier on Tuesday, Rohit also paid tribute to Dravid, saying Ritika calls the India coach his 'work wife' and he is lucky to call you that too.

"My wife (Ritika Sajdeh) refers to you as my work wife and I am lucky to get to call you that too," Rohit wrote on his Instagram page.

"I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I'm not sure I ever will," the Indian skipper, not known to be overtly emotional, wrote.

"You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you.

"That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time," Rohit wrote.