After facing an arrest warrant over an alleged provident fund (PF) fraud, former India player Robin Uthappa has broken his silence into the matter. An arrest warrant has been issued against the ex-India star for the alleged fraud in connection with the PF contributions of employees at a clothing company run by him. He has time till December 27 to pay the dues of nearly Rs 24 lakh, or face arrest. While clearing the air on the matter, Uthappa said that his legal advisors will take the necessary steps to resolve the issue.

"In light of recent news of the PF case against me, I would like to provide some clarification with regards to my involvement with Strawberry Lenceria Pvt. Ltd., Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd., and Berryz Fashion House.

"In 2018-19, I was appointed as a director in these companies due to my financial contributions to them in the form of loans. However, I did not have an active executive role, nor was I involved in the day-to-day operations of the businesses. Given my demanding schedule as a professional cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator, neither did I have the time nor expertise to participate in their operations. In fact, I do not play an executive role in any other companies I have funded, till date.

"Regrettably, these companies failed to repay the funds I lent them, leading me to initiate legal proceedings, which are currently sub judice. I also resigned from my directorships several years ago.

"When the Provident Fund authorities issued notices demanding payment of dues, my legal team responded, highlighting that I had no role in these companies and provided documentation from the companies themselves confirming my lack of involvement. Despite this, the Provident Fund authorities have continued with proceedings, and my legal advisors will take the necessary steps to resolve this matter in the coming days.

"I would also like to urge the media to kindly present complete facts and to verify the authenticity of information being shared," shared Uthappa on social media.

Mr Uthappa is the director of Bengaluru-based Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd. The company failed to remit the damages of about Rs 23,36,602, which is to be recovered from the former Team India player, said Regional PF Commissioner Sadakshari Gopal Reddy in the arrest warrant issued on December 4.

The 39-year-old former batsman is accused of deducting provident funds from the salary of his employees but not depositing the funds into the accounts of his employees.

Due to non-remittances of dues, this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund Accounts of the poor workers, the letter said, asking the police to arrest Mr Uthappa and return the warrant on or before December 27.