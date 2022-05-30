Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy, who had guided the Caribbean team to two T20 World Cup titles, on Monday took to social media to share a proud moment as he was honoured with the civil award of 'Sitara-I-Pakistan' for his efforts in reviving international cricket in the Asian country. Sammy posted a photo of him receiving the medal on his Instagram account along with a long post, thanking the government and people of Pakistan.

"Cricket took me all over the world enabling me to see and play in some amazing places. Pakistan is definitely one of these places. A place that always makes me feel at home. It's such an honor to have received this prestigious award( Sitara-I-Pakistan) from the Government and people of Pakistan. Thank you," Sammy wrote.

He has also been involved in the Pakistan Super League as a player in the past and now as a coach.

Sammy won the ICC WT20 title with West Indies in 2012 and in 2016. He was handed the captaincy of the team at a time when West Indies cricket was in free fall. His cool and calm demeanour helped the team get back on its feat with important victories in bilateral cricket and in ICC tournaments.

An all-rounder who could bowl useful medium pace and could swing his bat with good effect down the order, Sammy represented West Indies in 38 Tests, 126 ODIs and 68 T20Is.

He has been involved in T20 franchise cricket all over the world, including stints in the Indian Premier League.