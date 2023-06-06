The World Test Championship final is here as the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team faces the Pat Cummins-led Australia. For India, it's a chance to end a decade-long drought for an ICC title. On the eve of the match, Rohit said: "We are quite excited about the squad as well. We know what happened in the last WTC final as well and we know what happened. We have played here before." In 2021, India reached the final, facing defending champion New Zealand at Southampton in England. India failed to win the championship and New Zealand won by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match, the pitch is generating a lot of interest. India star cricketer Dinesh Karthik shared the latest photos of The Oval pitch where the final will be played from Wednesday. "The pitch is ready for the #WTCFinal! A little browner as the grass is 6mm today compared to 9mm yesterday. What would you choose if you win the toss?" Karthik wrote in a tweet.

Talking about the match, Rohit also said that the Indian team have played in these kinds of conditions and they know how to handle pressure in big stages.

"We will have a team briefing in the evening. A lot of guys have played in these situations. They have gone through these situations before. At some stage, they have faced pressure. We will have a good time in the middle. I had a look at the pitch, it will assist the seamers. The last time we played the reverse swing also happened on the last day," the Indian skipper added.

Generally, in England, test matches start at 11'o clock but considering the Indian audience, the game has been shifted half an hour early.

When asked about the match timing, Rohit said, "The last Championship we played was also a 10.30 start. It does not make too much of a difference in half an hour.