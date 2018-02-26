 
"Is That Vladimir Putin?" Ex-England Captain's Photo In Towel Causes Commotion On Twitter

Updated: 26 February 2018 13:09 IST

While some fans on Twitter were left in stitches, others confused the former England captain with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Is That Vladimir Putin?" Ex-England Captain
Jos Buttler posted a picture of Nasser Hussain in just a towel. © Twitter

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler on Monday had cricket fans from around the world in splits as he posted a picture of former England captain Nasser Hussain taking a walk in the streets, wearing just a towel. The picture was an instant hit on Twitter as fans came in hordes, expressing their disbelief with some even confusing the cricketer with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Buttler seemed to be in a playful mood captioning the picture, "Does anyone recognise this former England captain?" and tagging former England cricketers Ian Ward and David Lloyd in his post. It is uncertain whether this is an old or new picture.

While some fans on Twitter were left in stitches with the candid pic of Hussain, others thought he bore a lot of resemblance to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

England are currently on a tour of New Zealand where they play five ODIs and two Tests against the hosts.

The English were denied a win in the first ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton courtesy a century by Ross Taylor and a late cameo from Mitchell Santner that delivered a last-over victory to New Zealand.

In a match filled with twists and turns, the outcome hung in the balance until Santner smacked a six in the final over to get New Zealand home with four balls to spare.

Domination fluctuated throughout the match but when Ben Stokes celebrated his return to international cricket with the crucial wicket of Tom Latham, it appeared to put England in charge.

However, Santner's 45 off 27 balls swung the game back in New Zealand's favour as they chased down England's 284 for eight.

Speaking to SkySports, Hussain criticised England captain Eoin Morgan for making some poor decision during New Zealand's chase.

"I am a big fan of Morgan's captaincy but there was risk-free cricket going on in the middle. (Taylor and Latham) just nudged the ball off-side, leg-side and just took the runs on offer. There were too many singles and at no stage did Morgan bring anyone in," said the former England skipper after New Zealand's three-wicket win.

"You get wickets two ways, either by bowling the absolute jaffer that pitches leg and hits off or by bowling dot, dot and building pressure. I thought Morgan got it wrong in that partnership."

Topics : England Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Jos Buttler Nasser Hussain Cricket
