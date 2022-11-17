India's star batter Virat Kohli showcased his vintage form in the recently concluded 2022 T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter was the highest run-scorer in the prestigious ICC event, with a total of 296 runs in six matches. Kohli was going through a lean patch but the tables turned to his favour after he smashed his most-awaited 71st century against Afghanistan, in the Asia Cup 2022. Over the years, the 34-year old batter has cemented his place in the Indian team and emerged as one of the most lethal batters in the world. Recently, Australia batter Steve Smith lavished praise on Kohli and termed him as a "phenomenal player".

"He (Virat Kohli) is a world class player in all three formats of the game. He has struck a lot of runs and he is a phenomenal player," said Steve Smith.

Kohli kickstarted his T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a pivotal 82 not out against rivals Pakistan to anchor his side to a heart-thumping final-ball four-wicket victory.

And further knocks of 64 not out against Bangladesh, 62 not out against the Netherlands and 50 against England in the semi-finals helped round off an individual competition to savour for one of the greatest white-ball batters of the modern era.

Kohli along with Suryakumar Yadav, got included the International Cricket Council's (ICC) most valuable team of the 2022 World Cup. Apart from Kohli, Suryakumar also gave a blistering performance in the tournament and ended as the third-most prolific batter with 239 runs overall.