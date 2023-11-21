Perth Scorchers Women will lock horns with Melbourne Stars Women in Match 50 of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 on November 22. The Western Australia Cricket Association Ground in Perth will host this clash, scheduled to begin at 2:40 PM IST. Talking about teams' performances, the Perth Scorchers have been in superb form in WBBL 2023, winning eight and losing four of their 12 matches so far. Currently, they stand second in the points table and can reclaim the top spot with a win in their upcoming match. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars have endured a poor campaign with just four wins out of 12 matches thus far. They have managed to collect just eight points, resulting in their elimination from the ongoing campaign.

Weather conditions

The temperature at the WACA Stadium in Perth is anticipated to be around 38C accompanied by 19% humidity.

Pitch report

The wicket at the WACA Stadium in Perth is renowned for its pace and bounce, which assists the fast bowlers in getting the breakthroughs for their teams.

In the five Women's T20Is played at the venue, the teams fielding first have won on four occasions.

PS-W vs MS-W predicted playing XI

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Edgar, Amy Jones, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Ainsworth

Melbourne Stars Women: Annabel Sutherland (c), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sophie Reid (wk), Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Sasha Moloney, Milly Illingworth, Sophie Day

PS-W vs MS-W fantasy XI WBBL 2023

Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney

Batters: Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Edgar, Sophie Devine, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Kim Garth

Bowlers: Alana King, Sophie Day, Chloe Ainsworth

It's a 6:5 combination featuring six Perth Scorchers players.

Beth Mooney is a no-brainer pick among wicket-keepers. The Southpaw is the leading run-getter in the ongoing campaign with 535 runs at a staggering average of 66.87, including one ton and five half-centuries.

Sophia Dunkley will be the sole batter in this lineup dominated by the all-rounders. Even though the right-handed batter hasn't been at her aggressive best, she has amassed 130 runs in 12 innings while chipping in as a part-time bowler with three wickets.

Three all-rounders each from Perth Scorchers (Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Edgar & Sophie Devine) and Melbourne Stars (Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Kim Garth) will make it to our XI.

The trio of Sciver-Brunt, Edgar and Devine have played an instrumental role in Scorchers' stellar form this season. While Sciver-Brunt has piled up 117 runs in five innings, Edgar has picked up 19 wickets at an economy of 6.50 and also has 59 runs to her credit

Captain Sophie Devine has led by example, accumulating 446 runs and taking 11 wickets in 12 fixtures.

Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey and Kim Garth have been the positive takeaways from a rather underwhelming season for the Melbourne Stars.

Australian duo Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth have combined for 27 wickets. Sutherland has also contributed significantly with the bat, scoring 243 runs at a strike rate of 120.29. Meanwhile, Alice Capsey has accounted for 240 runs and seven wickets in 12 matches.

Alana King, Sophie Day and Chloe Ainsworth will be our three bowlers expected to provide points through wickets.

Sophie Day, the 25-year-old spinner from Melbourne Stars, has had a breakthrough WBBL 2023 season and is currently the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 23 wickets.

Captain: Sophie Devine

The Perth Scorchers skipper has been a major force to reckon with throughout the competition and will once again look to display her all-round heroics against the Melbourne Stars.

Vice-captain: Annabel Sutherland

In Meg Lanning's absence, the onus will be on Sutherland to add important runs with the willow and help her side with the ball as well. Moreover, she has yielded an average of 88.42 fantasy points over the course of WBBL 2023 and hence, will be a good pick for vice-captaincy.